Eleanor R. Beyer, born Dec. 26, 1918, in Staten Island, New York, and formerly of Enfield, passed away Feb. 8, 2019, at the age of 100 in West Palm Beach, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Ellsworth B. Beyer; brother, Richard Robsky; and grandson, Gregory Boyd Beyer II.



She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University, post-graduate study at Rutgers University, Newark State Teachers College and received her master's degree from Central Connecticut State College. She taught elementary and secondary grades for 21 years in Mountainside, New Jersey, Wethersfield, and Rocky Hill. While in Rocky Hill, she was the recipient of a reading grant from the State of Connecticut to increase reading capabilities of students with reading problems through an appreciation of American history, and served as advisor to school paper. At the time of her retirement, she was the reading resource teacher working with students who were reading below grade level.



Eleanor was also a member of the Women's Club of Enfield and served as co-chair of the Arts & Crafts Committee, Association of Retired Teachers of CT Inc., and National Retired Teachers Association.



She was very active throughout her whole life and retirement. Being a century old did not slow her down. She enjoyed playing the piano, designing needlework, and conducting workshops in knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and embroidery. She gave back to the community by crocheting lap blankets for the elderly and quilt tops for Cincinnati Children's Hospital - to name a couple. Her passion for creativity was evident in all of the beautiful items she made. She also kept teaching as a water aerobics instructor in her 80s and learning through acrylic painting, which she began at 96! Eleanor was also an avid reader.



She leaves behind a son, Gregory B. Beyer and his wife, Sharon, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her daughter, Wendie Chornyak and her husband, John, of West Palm Beach; and a sister, Doris Robsky of Greenport, New York; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Crandall, Petrese Simianakis and her husband, Michael, Lacy Brownlee and her partner, Richard Peidro, Lisa Perricelli and her husband, Ralph, Krista Carey and her husband, Elliott, Janet Chornyak, and Kimberlie Martin; 13 great-grandchildren, Chance and Ragine Crandall, Ashlyn and Cameron Simianakis, Alec, Lucas, and Evan Perricelli, Brandon Carey and his fiancée, Stephanie Crosson, Justin Carey, Rachel and Matthew Boulette, Dustin Orcutt, and Ron Luce; and one great-great grandson, Mali'Kye Thomas. She also leaves behind a nephew, Stephen Robsky and his wife, Suzanne; two nieces, Kathleen and her husband, Timothy, and Deborah Huntley and her husband, Alton, along with all of their children.



There are no calling hours and burial is private at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made in her memory to or .



