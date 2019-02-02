Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen McFadden. View Sign





She was born in Melrose, Massachusetts, on Oct. 19, 1942, and attended schools there, graduating from Melrose High School in 1960. From there she went to Boston to study retailing at the Chamberlain School of Retailing, graduating in 1962. She moved to Hartford, where she took a position at G. Fox Department Store. When the store closed many years later, she worked at Filene's in Boston and then at Barnes & Noble, in Manchester. Retailing was always an area she found fulfilling. Gardening at her home in Stafford was always a passion for her. From April through October, she would spend hours and hours enlarging and enhancing her lovely gardens. She was an avid reader, especially of memoirs. She and her husband, Tony Lennon, were never without pets of some sort or another. They had cats and dogs, being never able to leave a stray animal out and about, always sheltering and caring for them. A feral cat was once lucky enough to find them and made his home in their barn, where he slept on a spare electric heating pad, covered tent-like by an old coat of theirs. Sophie, their little white dog, was always at Ellen's side. The various wild animals often seen in the yard, which was surrounded by a state forest, were a constant joy for her. In her younger days she spent happy days traveling, especially to the Caribbean Islands. She always enjoyed the role of being a gracious hostess. Her home was the perfect home for entertaining.



She was predeceased by her parents, Esther and Francis McFadden; and leaves her husband, Tony Lennon; and her sister and her husband, Sheila and Sawyer Sylvester, of Lewiston, Maine.



Her family is very grateful for the all the comfort and help she received from her close neighbors, Scott and Karen Bradley (who deserve a special note of thanks), her dear friends Margaret and Peter Weeks, Joan Johnson, Maureen and Pat Slattery; her physician of many years, Dr. William Waldman; and the caring staff at Johnson Memorial Hospital and Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford. Thanks, as well, to her lawyer Wendell Avery, who provided legal services and much support throughout her years.



At Ellen's request, there will be no services.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.



