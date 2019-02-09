Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest John Scott. View Sign

Ernest John Scott, age 94, of Manchester, passed away peacefully Feb. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. For 72 years, he was the loving husband of Mildred Turek Scott.



He was born Oct. 1, 1924, in Dover, New Hampshire to John and Alexia Scott. Ernie served as a medic in the U.S. Army. A general foreman at Pratt & Whitney's Experimental Test Lab, Ernie retired after 32 years. He was graduated from Manchester Community College where he earned an associate's degree. He served in many leadership roles as an active, longtime member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Manchester.



He is survived by his wife, Mildred Turek Scott; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Louise, Susan and Steven, Patricia and Peter, and Tracie and Robert; six grandchildren, Jacob, Lindsay and her husband, Benjamin, Michelle, Luke, Stephanie, and Ian; his half-sister, Katherine; and several nieces, nephews, and their families. In addition to his parents, Ernie was predeceased by his sister, Marion, and his two brothers, George and Roy.



Ernie loved boating and fishing on Sebago Lake in Maine, Boston's Red Sox and Celtics, UConn women's basketball, and spending time with his family.



Generous, caring, endlessly patient and kind-hearted, he will be forever missed.



A funeral service and reception will celebrate his life at Concordia Lutheran Church, 40 Pitkin St., Manchester, Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.



