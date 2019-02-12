Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born Feb. 4, 1926, in Suffield, daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Zlotek) Putkowski, she lived in Suffield all her life. Florence was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Church, Suffield, where she was a member of the Rosary Guild. She kept herself active all her life. She joined Fitness First back in 1980 and a few years ago was honored with a lifetime membership.



She is survived by her five children, Francis Christian and his wife, Rosemary, of Huntington, Lawrence Christian and his wife, Bette, of Simsbury, Martin Christian and his wife, Susan, of Granby, Robert Christian and his wife, Deborah, of West Suffield, Elisabeth Clark and her husband, Stephen, of Eastham, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Sarah Mydans and her husband, Dan, Brian Christian, David Christian and his wife, Mary, Matthew Christian and his wife, Kimberly, Michael Christian and his wife, Arabella, Andrew Clark and his girlfriend, Emma Vaillancourt; great-grandchildren, Nola, Rylee, Quinn, Adam, Natalie, Audrey, Poeta, Allegra; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members. She was predeceased by a grandson, Benjamin Clark; and a brother, Anthony Putkowski.



The family would like to thank the staff at Avon Health Center for their loving care extended to Florence.



Her family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Route 159), Suffield.



Family and friends may gather Friday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, Suffield. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 446 Mountain Road, Suffield, CT 06078.



443 East Street

Suffield , CT 06078

