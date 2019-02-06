Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. "Chuck" Saverse. View Sign

George A. "Chuck" Saverse, 83, loving husband to Barbara (Dolloff) Saverse, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.George was born in Boston, Oct. 13, 1935, the loving son of the late Ralph and Ethel (Kilrow) Saverse. George proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 80. He made his home in Enfield, where he raised his family and resided for over 50 years. He retired in 1998 from A.B.B. Engineering. In his free time, George enjoyed bowling, cheering on the Red Sox, and trips to Foxwoods Casino. He was a fan of country music and belt buckles. George will be remembered most for being a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is reunited with his best four-legged companion, Max.In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, George is survived by four children, Mary Jo Tellier and her husband, Don, Jacki Adams and her husband, Dave, and John Saverse, all of Enfield, and Steve Saverse of Ellington; two brothers, Ronald Saverse and Walter Saverse and his wife, Rita; three beloved grandchildren, Michael and Crystal Tellier and Rachel Saverse; three great-grandchildren, Savannah Crosby, and Alannah and Meah Tellier; and many nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by a son, George M. Saverse; his stepmother, Alta Saverse; a sister, Claire Saverse; and a sister-in-law, Florence Saverse.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, Feb. 8, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Hazardville Cemetery.Donations in memory of George may be made to SPCA of Connecticut, 359 Spring Hill Road, Monroe, CT 06468.To leave online condolences visit Funeral Home Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels

