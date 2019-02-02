Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was born Aug. 2, 1934, in Rockville, daughter of the late Adam and Helen ( Pianka ) Suchecki. Irene volunteered for many years at the Tolland Senior Center, she was a member of the Tolland Ladies Auxillary Fire Dept., and a member of the Italian Social Club, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and anything to help anyone out.



She is survived by her children, Stephen Mantlik Jr. of Tolland, Cheryl Mantlik of Olympia, Washington; her grandchild, Sophora Mantlik; and great-grandchildren, Quentin and Kayla Doty all of Coventry. Irene also leaves her siblings, Shirley and Richard; her niece, Linda Rumph and her husband, John of North Carolina; as well as many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Lottie, Dorothy, and Eddie.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd. (Rt. 195), Tolland.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at St. Matthew Church, Tolland. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Tolland.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Tolland Senior Center, P.O. Box 159, Tolland, CT 06084.



For online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



375 Merrow Rd

Tolland , CT 06084

