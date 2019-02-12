Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Janet Marie Yonika Roberts, 68, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Lester J. Roberts, died peacefully in her home Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, with her husband and family by her side, after a long, heroic battle with primary peritoneal cancer.



Born on Sept. 12, 1950, in Hartford, Janet was the daughter of the late Benedict and Eleanor (Gedutis) Yonika and the oldest of six children. Janet was filled with a loving, caring spirit that was felt by everyone she touched and which carried forward into her career as a family nurse practitioner.



One of her greatest gifts was her ability to bring people together, make them feel loved and develop deep, lasting relationships. Her friendships from her time at SWHS, UConn, her school-based health centers, and her SW neighborhood provided her great joy. Janet stood behind and for those she loved, and she made sure they understood and felt it. She was a woman of remarkable energy, creativity, and commitment, and brought those traits to the pursuit of her passions – her loving relationship with Les, raising her son Alan, making an impact as a nurse, supporting her family, enjoying her friends, traveling the world, exploring nature, entertaining, and caring for her grandchildren, Charlie and Laela.



Her family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



Family and friends may gather for a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m., directly at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield.



Janet will be greatly missed, but her strength, energy, and love will be carried in the hearts and minds of all whom she has touched.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition



www.nocc.org.



Special thanks to the Hartford Hospital Gynecologic Oncology and the Harry Gray Infusion Center teams who helped Janet beat the odds of her diagnosis for such a prolonged period.



