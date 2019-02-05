Joan E. Hess, 84, longtime resident of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
|
Joan was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Naples, Maine, the daughter of late Phillip and Alice (Doughty) Morton. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Enfield for many years. Joan and her husband, Dan, enjoyed creating wooden crafts they made together and sold at different craft fairs and shows. She was also an accomplished painter.
Joan is survived by two sons, Steve Trombley of Enfield, and Kenneth Trombley of East Hartland; and a daughter, Lori Trombley of Naples; a brother, Phillip Morton and his wife, Karen, of Naples; stepdaughters Linda Anderson of Groton, Brenda Hess of Pensacola, Florida, and Paula Cecchetelli of West Springfield, Massachusetts; and nine beloved grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Dan; and a brother, Richard Morton.
Memorial services will be held at the United Methodist Church of Enfield, 41 Brainard Road, Enfield (860-745-6241). The service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.
Flowers may be sent to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Enfield or the Salvation Army.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019