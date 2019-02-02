Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Kendall Parsons, 78, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Alana (Burrows) Parsons for 32 years, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.Born in Springfield, son of the late Raymond and Marion (Chamberlin) Parsons, he was raised there, moving to West Suffield for many years and Windsor. Locks in 1986. He served in the U.S. Navy and was employed by Hi-G Electronics, Windsor Locks and retired from the JM Ney Co in Bloomfield. He was a member of Gensi Viola Post 36 American Legion in Windsor Locks. John was an avid sailor for many years and enjoyed woodworking. However, his grandchildren and great granddaughter were the light of his life and spending time with them was his greatest joy.Besides his wife, Alana, he leaves his children, John R. Parsons and wife, Rubi of Palm Coast, Florida, Karen Flynn and husband, Stuart of Benbrook, Texas, Jennifer Devine of Windsor Locks, Jason Mikalonis and wife, Denise, of Colchester; grandchildren, Justin and Makayla Parsons, Gabriel Perez, and Yazmin Galiana, Andrea, Shannon, Conor, Dillon, and Bailey Flynn, Maryssa and fiancé, James Rioual, Mackenzie Devine partner, Hunter DesRocher, Sydney and Peyton Mikalonis; a great-granddaughter, Layla Rioual; and former daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Lisa M. Parsons and Peter Devine.Private funeral services will be held at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home followed by U.S. Naval Honors.Contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.For condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2019

