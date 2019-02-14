Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph R. Frigault, 88, of Vernon, beloved husband of 21 years to Carole (Thompson) Frigault, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.



Born in Willimantic, the son of the late John and Blanche (Chicoine) Frigault, he grew up and lived in Willimantic, Mansfield, and Coventry before moving to Vernon 22 years ago. He was a graduate of Windham High School, Class of 1950. Joseph proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was an entrepreneur before his retirement. Joseph was a former drum sergeant in the 53rd Stewart Highlander Bagpipe Band and was a member of the Shriners. After his retirement, Joseph had a fruit and vegetable stand every year on the corner of West Street and Austin Drive in Vernon.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, John Frigault and his wife, Kim, Rae Lynn McGann and her husband, Joseph; and his stepson, Jason Dollak and his wife, Laura; six grandchildren, Shaun, Devin, Kelly, Grace, Abigail, and Joshua; his brother, Norman Frigault and his wife, Madeline; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of his family.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



For online condolences and guest book visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







