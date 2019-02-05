Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph Waslo Busky, 99, of Manchester, died with his family by his side Feb. 3, 2019.



Husband of the late Catherine S. Busky, Joseph was born Aug. 28, 1919, in Hartford. He was the son of the late Michael and Teofila (Petronis) Busky and spent most of his childhood in Manchester. He attended Manchester High School, became certified as a carpenter, and then worked at Hamilton Standard, East Hartford, while attending Teachers College in New Britain. Joseph served in



Joseph married Catherine in 1956 and had six children. He put his family first and was known for his commitment, honesty, integrity, and wry sense of humor. He was a man of deep faith and a devoted member of St. Bridget Church in Manchester.



Joseph loved carpentry and built several well-crafted homes along with many custom furniture pieces for his family. He was a longtime fan of Notre Dame football, the Red Sox, and the Giants. Joseph dearly loved his grandchildren, faithfully attending their birthdays and activities for years.



He is survived by his six children: son Ted Busky of Storrs (his wife, Jeannette Picard, and their children, Nathaniel and Jillian Picard-Busky); daughter Mary Busky of South Windsor (her husband, Jack Ceppetelli, and children, Joseph and Alana Ceppetelli); daughter Elizabeth Busky of Boston (her partner, Lois Ebel); daughter Rosemary Busky of Brookfield, Illinois (her husband, Carl Habercoss, and his children, Kristyn and Josef); daughter Margaret Eisenhauer of Putnam Station, New York (late husband, Steven, and her son, Luke); and son George Busky of Ellington (his wife, Karen, and their children, Julia, Erin, Amanda, and Nicholas Busky). He is also survived by several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his sister, Ann; and brothers, Albert and Michael.



The family will receive guests Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at St. Teresa of Calcutta/St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery, 195 Oakland St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Joseph's name to the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta



www.manchestercatholic.org



For online condolences visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







