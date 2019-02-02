Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Katherine (Tluck) Klein, 96, of Reston, Virginia, formerly of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Henry J. Klein died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, with her daughter at her side.



She was born on Nov. 23, 1922, in Austria, Hungary, one of five children of the late Michael and Katherine Tluck. Katherine was a longtime dedicated member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manchester.



She is survived by her two children, Marlene Farrell and her husband, Thomas of Herndon, Virginia, and Hank Klein and his wife, Maryann DeSteph of Windsor; four loving grandchildren, Danielle Klein-Williams and her husband, Keith, Kristina Upton and her husband, Tyler, Traci Farrell and Kyle Farrell; four great-grandchildren, Jax Williams, Eva Upton, Tyler Upton Jr. and Elia Williams; her sister Suzanne Bonn of South Windsor; and her niece whom was like a daughter, Valerie Klein of Niantic. In addition to her husband and parents, Katherine was predeceased by her brothers, George and Andrew Tluck; and her sister Anna Klein.



Calling hours will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon with a service at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Fund, please memo Sunrise at Reston Town Center, 1778 Fountain Dr. Reston, VA 20190 or to the , CT, Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Southington, CT. 06489-1058.



