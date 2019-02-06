Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kathleen Mae (White) Hughes, 55, of Manchester entered into eternal rest Feb. 1, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.



Kathy was born April 22, 1963, in Hartford and was raised in Rocky Hill and Manchester. Kathy was the beloved wife of 25 years to John Hughes and loving mother to their son, Brendan Hughes. Kathy was a graduate of Manchester High School, Manchester Community College, and Central Connecticut State University.



Besides being survived by her husband and son, Kathy is also survived by her mother, Judith White; her sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Bob Desaulniers; and Kathy's twin brother, Richard White Jr.; sister Jill and husband, Tom Nanos; sister Karen and husband, Chris Verosky; sister-in-law Mary Wright and husband, Robert; brother-in-law Will Hughes and wife, MaryAnn Hughes; and sister-in-law Cynthia Southern. Kathy is also survived by several aunts and uncles; as well as several nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved. Kathy was predeceased by her father, Richard M. White.



The family would like to thank the dedicated care Kathy received from Helen & Harry Grey Cancer Center as well as VITAS Home Hospice Care and Hope Health Care.



A memorial service will be held at Talcottville Congregational Church, 10 Elm Hill Road, Vernon, Saturday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. Internment will be held at a date yet to be determined at Buckland Cemetery in Manchester.



Memorial contributions can be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067, or to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106, in honor of Kathy.



To leave an online condolence for the family visit



www.abbeycremationservices.com







Kathleen Mae (White) Hughes, 55, of Manchester entered into eternal rest Feb. 1, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.Kathy was born April 22, 1963, in Hartford and was raised in Rocky Hill and Manchester. Kathy was the beloved wife of 25 years to John Hughes and loving mother to their son, Brendan Hughes. Kathy was a graduate of Manchester High School, Manchester Community College, and Central Connecticut State University.Besides being survived by her husband and son, Kathy is also survived by her mother, Judith White; her sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Bob Desaulniers; and Kathy's twin brother, Richard White Jr.; sister Jill and husband, Tom Nanos; sister Karen and husband, Chris Verosky; sister-in-law Mary Wright and husband, Robert; brother-in-law Will Hughes and wife, MaryAnn Hughes; and sister-in-law Cynthia Southern. Kathy is also survived by several aunts and uncles; as well as several nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved. Kathy was predeceased by her father, Richard M. White.The family would like to thank the dedicated care Kathy received from Helen & Harry Grey Cancer Center as well as VITAS Home Hospice Care and Hope Health Care.A memorial service will be held at Talcottville Congregational Church, 10 Elm Hill Road, Vernon, Saturday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. Internment will be held at a date yet to be determined at Buckland Cemetery in Manchester.Memorial contributions can be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067, or to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106, in honor of Kathy.To leave an online condolence for the family visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.