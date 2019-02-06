Kathleen Mae (White) Hughes, 55, of Manchester entered into eternal rest Feb. 1, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathy was born April 22, 1963, in Hartford and was raised in Rocky Hill and Manchester. Kathy was the beloved wife of 25 years to John Hughes and loving mother to their son, Brendan Hughes. Kathy was a graduate of Manchester High School, Manchester Community College, and Central Connecticut State University.
Besides being survived by her husband and son, Kathy is also survived by her mother, Judith White; her sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Bob Desaulniers; and Kathy's twin brother, Richard White Jr.; sister Jill and husband, Tom Nanos; sister Karen and husband, Chris Verosky; sister-in-law Mary Wright and husband, Robert; brother-in-law Will Hughes and wife, MaryAnn Hughes; and sister-in-law Cynthia Southern. Kathy is also survived by several aunts and uncles; as well as several nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved. Kathy was predeceased by her father, Richard M. White.
The family would like to thank the dedicated care Kathy received from Helen & Harry Grey Cancer Center as well as VITAS Home Hospice Care and Hope Health Care.
A memorial service will be held at Talcottville Congregational Church, 10 Elm Hill Road, Vernon, Saturday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. Internment will be held at a date yet to be determined at Buckland Cemetery in Manchester.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067, or to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106, in honor of Kathy.
