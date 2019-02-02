Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Leonard was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Berlin, New Hampshire, the son of the late Sylvio and Florence (Baillargeon) Dion. He retired after being a dock worker for many years with Roadway Express.



He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Allard and her husband, Mark of Stafford Springs, and Brenda Dion of Somers; two awesome grandchildren, Taylor and Ryan Allard of Stafford Springs; two brothers, Roland Dion and his wife, Joan of Palm Coast, Florida, and Joseph Dion and his wife, Debbie of Enfield; and many nieces and nephews. Leonard was predeceased by three brothers, Raymond, Henry, and Robert Dion.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., (Route 190) Somers. A funeral service for Leonard will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com



354 Main Street

Somers , CT 06071

