Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Josephine Hutchinson Morin. View Sign

Lois Josephine Hutchinson Morin, 86, of Berry Patch in South Windsor, formerly of Rockville and Hartford, passed away Feb. 6, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Lois was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, Dec. 20, 1932, the daughter of the late George R. Hutchinson and Amy (Rhodes) Hutchinson. Lois Morin came to live in Connecticut in 1957. Lois was well-liked and was a faithful parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Rockville.



Lois is survived by her sons, Raymond K. Morin Jr. of Woodstock, David G. Morin of Hartford, Frederick M. Morin of Holland, Massachusetts, Adrian W. Morin of West Hartford; and her daughters, Jannette A. Morin of Tolland and Vivian M. W. Bombard of Springfield; as well as her niece, Muriel Ann Walker and family; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by Raymond K. Morin Sr., her ex-husband; and Lois A. Morin, her daughter; and Muriel Hutchinson, her sister.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 14, beginning with calling hours at Ladd & Carmon Funeral Home, 19 Ellington Ave., Rockville from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a procession to St. Bernard Church in Rockville for a Mass of Christian Burial at noon.



Burial will then be held Friday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Hutchinson family plot in the Rural Cemetery, 149 Dartmouth St. in New Bedford, Massachusetts.



Memorial donations may be made to The Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave., Hartford, CT 06106 or Dwight Branch Library, 7 New Park Ave., Hartford, CT 06106.



To send online notes of condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Lois Josephine Hutchinson Morin, 86, of Berry Patch in South Windsor, formerly of Rockville and Hartford, passed away Feb. 6, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.Lois was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, Dec. 20, 1932, the daughter of the late George R. Hutchinson and Amy (Rhodes) Hutchinson. Lois Morin came to live in Connecticut in 1957. Lois was well-liked and was a faithful parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Rockville.Lois is survived by her sons, Raymond K. Morin Jr. of Woodstock, David G. Morin of Hartford, Frederick M. Morin of Holland, Massachusetts, Adrian W. Morin of West Hartford; and her daughters, Jannette A. Morin of Tolland and Vivian M. W. Bombard of Springfield; as well as her niece, Muriel Ann Walker and family; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by Raymond K. Morin Sr., her ex-husband; and Lois A. Morin, her daughter; and Muriel Hutchinson, her sister.Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 14, beginning with calling hours at Ladd & Carmon Funeral Home, 19 Ellington Ave., Rockville from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a procession to St. Bernard Church in Rockville for a Mass of Christian Burial at noon.Burial will then be held Friday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Hutchinson family plot in the Rural Cemetery, 149 Dartmouth St. in New Bedford, Massachusetts.Memorial donations may be made to The Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave., Hartford, CT 06106 or Dwight Branch Library, 7 New Park Ave., Hartford, CT 06106.To send online notes of condolences please visit Funeral Home Ladd & Carmon Funeral Home

19 Ellington Avenue

Rockville , CT 06066

(860) 875-3536 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close