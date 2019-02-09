Lolalane Harper, 78, of Manchester, formerly of Vernon, beloved wife of John D. Harper, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
Born Dec. 22, 1940, in village of Edwards, New York, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Juanita G. (Cole) Kerr. She grew up in Oswegatchie, New York. Lolalane married the love of her life, John D. Harper, Dec. 24, 1963, and they lived in Manchester.
Along with her husband, she leaves her children, Brian Harper and Charles Harper, both of Manchester; and her brother, Gaylord Kerr of New York. She was predeceased by her daughter, Brenda Grilli Harper; her brother, Brent Kerr; and sisters, Sandra Arquette and Patricia Clock.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene, 218 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be private at the request of her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MCN Ministry to the Children's Fund, 218 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040.
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.
