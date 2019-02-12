Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise (Tetrault) Kehn. View Sign

On Jan. 22, 2019, Louise (Tetrault) Kehn, formerly of Wynantskill, New York, beloved and loving mother of four daughters, passed away at the age 94.



She was born May 20, 1924, to Frank and Sarah (Howarth) Tetrault in Watervliet, New York. Louise became a registered nurse from Samaritan Hospital Nursing School at the end of World War II. She married Edward Kehn in 1946, who preceded her in death in 1999. They lived in Wynantskill for over 50 years. They had four daughters, Theresa, Ellen, Donna, and Sara. Louise was always active in family life as well as her nursing career.



She completed a bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's degree in nursing Administration from Russel Sage College in Troy, New York. Besides a varied career in nursing including emergency room, operating room, and many other hospital venues, she taught nursing. She became the director of the Visiting Nurse Association in the Troy and Albany area, and ended her career as a liaison for the nursing profession for the state of New York.



She had many interests outside of nursing as well. She was active in her children's schooling, was a leader and day camp head for the area Girl Scouts. Sewing and needlework, as well as camping and bird watching, were major interests. She was an accomplished pianist and singer to name a few of her activities and interests. Her loving and kindness, her compassion and willingness to be ever helpful was always there. Her impish sense of humor always came through to help those in need of a lift.



She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Theresa and Dan Foley, Ellen and Bill Chalfant, Donna and Bruce Broyles, and Sara and Rick Ungaro; also her sisters, Doris Ulrick and Jeanne Cusack; as well as seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Her legacy is love, and love never dies.







