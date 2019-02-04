Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lucille A. Strietelmeier, 89, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Conrad Strietelmeier, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, with her family by her side at St. Francis Hospital.



She was born May 6, 1929, in New Britain, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Campanelli) Silluzio. Lucille was employed for many years as the recreational director at Manchester Manor. She was a communicant of St. Rose Church and later St. Francis of Assisi Church. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband by her side and spending time with family and friends. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Lucille touched the lives of so many with her sweet and loving demeanor. Her thoughtfulness and the special care she put into everything she did will forever be remembered. To know her was to love her. Lucille was truly special and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.



She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her husband, Conrad, of 64 years, she is survived by three sons, Michael Strietelmeier and his wife, Kathy, of Somers, Timothy Strietelmeier and his wife, Marolyn, of Bradenton, Florida, and Thomas Strietelmeier of Manchester; a daughter, Maryjane Foster and her husband, Steven, of East Hartford; six grandchildren, Michael Jr., Matthew, Jessica, Todd, Joshua, and Caitlyn; and five great-grandchildren, Deija, Shea, Ivy, Cooper, and Gabriella. She was predeceased by her siblings, Vincent Silluzio, Anne Silluzio, and Sylvia Bonney.



Lucille's family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, Feb. 7, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lucille's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



