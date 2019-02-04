Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marie Mae Ouellette, 89, longtime resident of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.



Marie was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Madawaska, Maine, the daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (Clavette) Gendreau. She worked at Hamilton Standard for over 30 years before retiring. Marie enjoyed quilting and trips to the casino, but she truly loved spending time with her family, especially her three loving grandchildren.



Marie is survived by her four children, Joe Ouellette and his wife, Nancy, of Bridgton, Maine, Linda Brady and husband, Paul, of Windsor, Brian Ouellette and wife, Sharon, of Enfield, and Paul Ouellette of Enfield; and a dear former daughter-in-law, Ann E. Sullivan of Ellington; three loving grandchildren, Chelsea Ouellette of Ellington, Matthew Brady of Boston, Massachusetts, and Morgan (Ouellette) Fincher and husband, Sam, of Maryland; two brothers, Clifford Gendreau of Madawaska and Roger Gendreau of St. Agatha, Maine; and one sister: Claudette Mavor of Madawaska. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Ouellette; five brothers, Willard, Aurele, Hector, Wilford, and Ernest Gendreau; and five sisters, Sadie Couture, Edwina Sirois, Jeanne Marquis, Olivine Desjardins, and Bernice Daigle.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield.



Burial will be held at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



To leave online condolences visit



www.leetestevens.com







