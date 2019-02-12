Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Lee Spencer. View Sign





Matt is survived by his younger brother, David and sister-in-law, Teresa; and his father, Roger and stepmother, Patti. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty Jean.



An Eagle Scout, a skilled craftsman, a lifelong outdoorsman, and a budding sailor, Matt was a native of Manchester and had spent the last nine years in Southern California. Friends and family will remember Matt as big-hearted, gentle, curious, compassionate, and kind.



A memorial service for Matt will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call before the service at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woof Gang Dog Rescue of Connecticut, 67 Bridge St., Manchester, CT 06040, or online at



www.woofgangrescue.org



For online condolences visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



Photo



On Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, Matthew Lee Spencer died unexpectedly at his home in Los Angeles. He was 40 years old.Matt is survived by his younger brother, David and sister-in-law, Teresa; and his father, Roger and stepmother, Patti. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty Jean.An Eagle Scout, a skilled craftsman, a lifelong outdoorsman, and a budding sailor, Matt was a native of Manchester and had spent the last nine years in Southern California. Friends and family will remember Matt as big-hearted, gentle, curious, compassionate, and kind.A memorial service for Matt will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call before the service at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woof Gang Dog Rescue of Connecticut, 67 Bridge St., Manchester, CT 06040, or online atFor online condolences visitPhoto Funeral Home John F. Tierney Funeral Home

219 West Center Street

Manchester , CT 06040-4857

(860) 643-1222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close