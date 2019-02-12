On Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, Matthew Lee Spencer died unexpectedly at his home in Los Angeles. He was 40 years old.
|
Matt is survived by his younger brother, David and sister-in-law, Teresa; and his father, Roger and stepmother, Patti. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty Jean.
An Eagle Scout, a skilled craftsman, a lifelong outdoorsman, and a budding sailor, Matt was a native of Manchester and had spent the last nine years in Southern California. Friends and family will remember Matt as big-hearted, gentle, curious, compassionate, and kind.
A memorial service for Matt will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call before the service at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woof Gang Dog Rescue of Connecticut, 67 Bridge St., Manchester, CT 06040, or online at
www.woofgangrescue.org
