Nancy (Young) Taylor, 79, of Manchester, loving wife of 55 years of Robert "Bob" Taylor passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, after a three-year battle with cancer.



She was born on June 29, 1939, in Hartford, one of four children of the late Frank and Mary (Gula) Young. Nancy was raised in Manchester, attended local schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class 1957. Prior to her retirement, Nancy was a well known realtor in Manchester. She began her career working at Frechette Realty and continued on to Cavanaugh and D.W. Fish Realty and most recently with Remax East of the River. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Manchester. She was a former chairman of her Manchester High School reunion committee. Nancy loved to entertain. She was well known for her Thanksgiving and Fourth of July gatherings, and she always welcomed everyone with her open house invitation. Nancy enjoyed spending winters in Naples, Florida, and family vacations back in the day in Green Hill Beach, Rhode Island. Nancy was a huge fan of UConn women's basketball.



In addition to her husband, Bob, she is survived by her four children, Rob Taylor and his spouse, Lisa of Coventry, Andrew Taylor and Annette Templeton of Manchester, Michael Taylor and his spouse, Suzanne of Vernon, and Timothy Taylor of Portland; her seven loving and special grandchildren, Casey, Alissa, Madalynn, Jack, Ben, Abigail and Luke; her four great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Young of Manchester; her sister, Mary Ann Young of Marlborough; several nieces, nephews, their families, many friends, and wonderful neighbors whom were always there to lend a helping hand. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Frank "Sean" Young.



Nancy' family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.



Calling hours will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester on Monday, Feb. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 41 Park St. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Church, Book of Remembrance or to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at St. Francis, 114 Woodland St. Hartford, CT 06105.



