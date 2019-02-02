Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Paul M. Parrow, Jr., 65, of Stafford Springs, left the love of his life, Donna, after 45 years of marriage, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.



He was born in Stafford Springs, son of Gail P. (Turnberg) Parrow and the late Paul M. Parrow, Sr. Paul was a graduate of Stafford High School in 1971. He had worked at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and had spent the last 43 years at North American Printed Circuit and TTM Technologies working in many different capacities. He was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, a lifelong New York Yankees fan, and an avid hunter and fisherman. In his younger years, Paul coached for his son's baseball team, and also played shortstop for the North American Printed Circuit and Italian Benefit Society baseball teams. He also enjoyed riding dirt bikes and motorcycles, and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast.



Besides his beloved wife, Donna (Talamini) Parrow, Paul is survived by his three children, Carly Sanborn, Carey Dooley and her husband, Jon, and Paul M. Parrow, III; seven grandchildren, Damian, Brett, Megan, and Brooklyn Sanborn, and Norah, Claire, and Kate Dooley; his mother, Gail Parrow; sister, Lori Gianantoni and her husband, Steve; brother, Lenny Parrow and his wife, Grace; brother-in-law, Alan Talamini and his wife, Patrice; sisters-in-law, Lori Monico and her husband, Frank, Lynn Talamini and her husband, Wayne, and Ann Maynard and her husband, Phil; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, uncles, and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Paul M. Parrow, Sr.; and his brother, John J. Parrow.



His funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, with a procession forming by 9 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



Calling hours are on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



We were blessed to have Rev. Raymond Introvigne as a supportive uncle and priest who comforted Paul through prayer and anointing.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spiritual Renewal Services, P.O. Box 6, Norwich, CT 06360.



