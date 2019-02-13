Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond H. Tanguay. View Sign





Ray graduated from Enfield High School, where he split his time at football games between playing the position of offensive end, and clarinet at half time. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Ray graduated from the Hartt School of Music where he was president of the senior class (Barbara, his future wife of 64 years was vice president), and was an accomplished clarinetist/saxophonist. Ray began a passionate 30-year career as Director of Music in Suffield where he had award winning bands and the top three clarinetists in the Connecticut All State Festival. For many years he was the assistant director of Laurel Music Camp and was affectionately known as "Uncle Ray." Above all else, Mr. Tanguay taught his students the importance of phrasing, counting rhythms, and being nice to each other. At 91, he decided to take an "early retirement" from the instrument repair business. Ray enjoyed traveling in his RV and time spent with friends in the Florida Keys.



He leaves a daughter, Celeste and husband, Lew; a son, Lee and wife, Lori; and four grandchildren, Christine, Stephen, Kyle and his fiancé, Mary Kate, Logan; a sister, Carol Richards, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Tanguay, both of Enfield; and 13 special nieces and nephews.



Ray will be remembered for his music, his warmth and his laughter.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Suffield Public Schools Raymond Tanguay Scholarship Fund, and mailed to 350 Mountain Road, Suffield, CT 06093.



Heritage Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.



The service will be private, per Ray's wishes.



