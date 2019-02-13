Richard B. Rossi, 88, of Windsor Locks, loving husband of the late Barbara (Glover) Rossi, entered into eternal rest Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Richard was born June 1, 1930, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, the son of the late Francis Rossi and Angela (Nicholson) Rossi Kumm. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired in 1991 after 42 years at Hamilton Standard. He was a member of the American Legion Gensi-Viola Post 36 in Windsor Locks. Richard was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, the New York Giants, and enjoyed working on puzzles and woodworking. Two passions of Richard's were hunting and fishing.
He is survived by two children, Sheila Rossi of Windsor Locks and Raymond Rossi and his wife, Laura, of Windsor; five grandchildren, Kelly Dulac and her husband, John, Nicole, Aaron, Alicia, and Daniel Rossi; a half-sister, Judy Pothul of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by a son, William Rossi; a brother, Lawrence Rossi; and a sister, Doris.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours Friday, Feb. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service for Richard will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
