Richard N. Dubay, 68, of Manchester, husband of the late Sandra "Sandie" (Rogers) Dubay, passed away after a short illness at Westside Care Center Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.



He was born Jan. 23, 1951, in Berlin, New Hampshire, and was the son of the late Jerry and Aurore (Charrette) Dubay. He was a Vietnam veteran that proudly served his country in the



He is survived by his son, Kevin Dubay and his wife, Melissa, of Concord, North Carolina; Aurore Marie Morgan and her husband, Andrew, of Vernon; his stepson, David Bragg and his wife, Stacy, of Ellington; and his stepdaughter, Susan Lussier and her husband, David, of Ellington; grandchildren, Mya Dubay of Suffield, Zachary and Addison Dubay of Concord, Carson and Hailey Morgan of Vernon, Emily Gonsalves and her husband, Matt, of Warwick, Rhode Island, and Abby Lussier of Ellington; three brothers, Frank Dubay and his wife, Violet, of Ocala, Florida, Jerry Dubay and his wife, Rosemarie, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Roland Dubay and his wife, Ellen, of Holyoke, Massachusetts; two sisters, Bernice Potter and her husband, Robert, of Gorham, New Hampshire and Margaret Young of Berlin, New Hampshire. In addition, he also leaves behind his former daughter-in-law, Kelly Dougherty of Suffield; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and Robert Dubay.



His family would like to thank the staff and residents of Westside Care Center for providing incredible care, service, and friendship to Richard throughout his time there.



His family will receive family and friends for calling hours Friday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral service beginning at noon at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 357 Main St., Hartford, CT 06106.



