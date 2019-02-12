Sandra A. (Hudak) Brophy, 76, of Manchester, wife of the late George Brophy, passed away Feb. 11, 2019.



She was born Nov. 16, 1942, in Hartford to the late John and Bernice Hudak.



She is survived by three sons, a daughter, and seven grandchildren: Kevin Brophy of Manches-ter, and his wife, Pamala, and their two children, Jennifer and Michael; Linda Brophy-French of California, and her husband, James; Brian Brophy of Tennessee and his wife, Marsha, and their three children, Hayden, Julian, and Declan; Shaun Brophy of Tennessee and his wife, Erin, and their two children, Samuel and Benjamin.



Funeral and burial services are private.



Memorial donations may be made to a children's .



