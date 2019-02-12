Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila (Sheehan) Cobb. View Sign

Sheila (Sheehan) Cobb, 87, loving wife of Ellsworth "Lee" Cobb, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



She was born Feb. 2, 1932, the daughter of the late Thomas and Winifred (Scarr) Sheehan. Sheila was a lifelong resident of Enfield and a faithful parishioner of St. Bernard Church. In her early years she worked for Pratt & Whitney. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the matriarch of her household and a very social person, making it easy for her to make many great friends. She enjoyed holding family gatherings where her quick wit always made her the life of the party.



In addition to her husband of 64 years, Lee, Sheila is survived by three children, Anthony Cobb and his fiancée, Jill, of Delaware, John Cobb of Missouri, and Jennifer Briggs and her husband, Jim, of Enfield; five beloved grandchildren, Amanda Wyrick and her husband, Mike, Alex Cobb, and Stephanie, William, and Rachel Briggs; two great-grandchildren, Kaileigh and Jordan; a sister, Mary MacDonald and her husband, George, of Enfield; and her special cousin, Joan MacDonald of Enfield. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Sheila Cobb; brothers-in-law, Robert MacDonald and William Cobb; her great-nephew, William Moryto; and her best friend, Mary Scannell.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A procession will gather at the funeral home Thursday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Burial will follow at Hazardville Cemetery.



Donations in Sheila's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US.



