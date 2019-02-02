Shona (Harrower) Guilbault, 55, of Vernon, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
Born in Vernon, the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Drysdale) Harrower, she was a lifelong resident of Vernon. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Guilbault of Vernon; three sisters, Marie Merrill of Enfield, Margaret McDermott and her husband, Harry of Vernon, and Angela Hunter of Vernon; a brother, Bernard Harrower of Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass to remember Shona will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Vernon.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2019