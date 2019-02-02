Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with deep sadness, we announce the passing of Sky L. Wheelock of Rockville. She was the daughter of Gene Wheelock and the late Joanne Hebert.



Many will remember her from her work at Rockville Stop and Shop. Beautiful Sky was just recently diagnosed with APL leukemia and was valiantly starting the fight of her life when she succumbed to complications.



In addition to her father, left to cherish her memory are her son Alex Rubacha, daughter Jazmine Rubacha; fiancé Danny Perry; brother, Gene Kelly; sister, Susan Hebert; her fur baby, Mya; Aunt Theona Wheelock, uncles, Stephen and Tim Hebert; aunts, Brenda, Geraldine, and Lynne Hebert; close friends, Holly Perron and Krystle Conroy; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; the children's father, Walter Rubacha; and many friends.



We would like to thank all the staff we came in contact with at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center for their compassion and care extended to our beautiful Sky and her family.



Sky's main concern since her diagnosis was that her children be able to lead as normal a life as possible. As a result, a child trust fund has been set up at Bank of America. Contributions can be made out to Theona Wheelock and mailed to 96 Norman St., Manchester, CT 06040. Please note ITF Sky's Children in memo line



Calling hours will be held Friday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect Street, Rockville, CT.



76 Prospect Street

Rockville , CT 06066-3226

