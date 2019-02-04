Theresa Shaw, 53, of East Hartford, the wife of James Shaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at her home.
Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Machie) and the late Paul R. Arel.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her aunt, Maguerite; her uncle, George; cousins, Keith, Karl, and Kenny; and her friends, whom were like sisters, Virginia Jablonski and Jessie Karpf.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home today, Monday, Feb. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2019