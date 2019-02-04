Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent A. Allard. View Sign

Vincent A. Allard, 73, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Paula (Warichar) Norell-Allard for 34 years, passed into everlasting peace Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Born in Upper Jay, New York, he was the son of the late Lawrence Allard and Mae B. (Monico) Clement. He was raised in Rutland, Vermont, where he attended local schools. Vincent earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from American International College in education before earning an MBA from Western New England University in accounting and taxation. He was president and owner of Allard Tax Associates which he proudly operated for 39 years, serving clients in the Hartford area. Following retirement, he worked for Stop & Shop for 10 years as a proprietor in the gas station. Vincent was devoted to his family and loved celebrating family traditions and celebrations. All will miss his wonderful sense of humor and laughter. He was a quiet and introspective man who enjoyed spending time refinishing beautiful wood furniture as well as reading, doing puzzles, and researching genealogy and family history for over 30 years. Additionally, he loved time spent outdoors, especially camping.



Besides his wife Paula, Vincent is survived by a son, George R. Norell of Windsor Locks; five siblings, Frank Allard and his wife, May, of Chestertown, New York, Ronald Clement of Palm Springs, California, Lue Clement of Enfield, Nick Clement of Agawam, Massachusetts, and Donna McDonald of New York; four nephews, Mark Conrad of Rockford, Illinois, Will Conrad of Parrish, Florida, Daniel Clement and Nick Clement, both of Enfield; two nieces, Heather Allard of Albany, New York, and Kristi Clement of Enfield; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Warichar of Derby, Donald Warichar of Southbury; a sister-in-law, Joyce Conrad of Parrish. He also leaves extended family including Timothy Milligan and many friends and cousins in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. He was predeceased by his stepfather Albert B. Clement; as well as six aunts and two uncles.



His family wishes to acknowledge the Windsor Locks Ambulance, East Windsor Ambulance, and the doctors, nurses, and staff in the ER and 10th Floor at St. Francis Hospital and Suffield House for all the wonderful care and kindness they provided.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. An hour of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the church prior to the Mass. Burial will be private and held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia.



Donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111, and the Windsor Locks Public Library, 28 Main St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



