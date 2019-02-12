William J. Lennon, 96, after a long and fulfilling life left this world Feb. 10, 2019, to be reunited with the only love of his life, his wife Alice, to whom he was married nearly 50 years and has missed every day since her death.
Born in Manchester, he had also been a longtime resident of both Manchester and Vernon. A licensed funeral director, he worked with local funeral homes including serving as the manager for the Watkins Funeral Home. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during World War II seeing action in Saipan, Japan, and the Pacific Theater. He was a member of the Vernon Volunteer Fire Department Co. 2, the Masonic Lodge 73 in Manchester for over 56 years, Kiwanis and Civitans clubs of Manchester, the Manchester Senior golf and bowling leagues, and a lifelong member of South United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son, Wayne Lennon and Katie Healy; his daughter, Marsha Lennon-Bent and her husband, Gordon; several grandchildren; a great-grandchild; his longtime friend, Christine Quinn; and lifelong family friends, the Scranton family.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
