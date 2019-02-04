|
|
Arlen "Arlie" Joseph Dahlman 1944—2019
Arlen "Arlie" Joseph Dahlman, age 74, of Savanna passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at home in the care of his loving family. Arlie's legacy and spirit lives on through his loving wife, Diane, and sons, Eric, Chad and Brett. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, and 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Memorials may be given to FHN Hospice in Freeport, IL to honor Arlie's life. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Arlie was born August 27, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD, the son of John and Dorothy (Schillinger) Dahlman. He grew up in Bridgewater, SD, where he graduated high school with the Class of 1962. Arlie earned his Civil Engineering degree in 1966 from South Dakota State University. After college, he came to Savanna beginning his career working as a civil engineer for the Milwaukee Railroad. On June 8, 1968, Arlie married the love of his life, Diane Hancock, in Savanna. He worked 33 years for the Savanna Army Depot as Chief of the Installation Support Division, retiring in 2001 as the Base Transition Coordinator. After retirement, Arlie joined his wife in real estate sales for Dahlman Realty in the Savanna area.
Arlie played a major role in the operation of the Savanna Army Depot, serving many Commanders in its management. His passion and knowledge of the Depot was evident to anyone he worked with or met.
Arlie was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna. He was sure to make his mother proud as he carried his strong faith throughout his life. He was a former member of the Jaycees, Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, motorcycling, gardening and fishing and had a passion for traveling. He will be remembered by many from his involvement in little league baseball and the Boy Scouts.
Arlie was a great husband, dad, grandpa, and friend. He cherished the love he shared with Diane, and the days of raising their three sons into young men. He was also a proud grandfather (Papa) to Emily. During the last few years, Arlie counted on his strong family bonds to carry him through his battle with increasingly worsening health.
Arlie will be dearly missed by his wife Diane of Savanna; three sons, Eric (Kathy) Dahlman of Savanna, Chad (Natalie Andrews) Dahlman of Seattle, WA and Brett (Erica) Dahlman of Oak Brook, IL; a granddaughter, Emily; two sisters, Cheryl Pringle of Bridgewater, SD and Juliann Wieck of Rapid City, SD; a brother, Darrell (Holly) Dahlman of Macungie, PA; brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews and countless friends, all who loved him very much. Arlie is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Roger and Kenneth.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019