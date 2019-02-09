Betty J. Bardell 1930—2019

Betty J. Bardell, age 88 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport. She was born May 25, 1930; the daughter of the late John and Lena (Fernstaedt) Diffenbaugh. She married Leo W. Bardell on August 21, 1948; he passed on January 31, 1988.

Betty was a homemaker, raising her 8 children and working on the farm. She had also worked for Kolb Lena Cheese Factory for 15 years, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed reading, going for walks, and working puzzle books.

She is survived by her sons, Terry, Mark, and Wayne all of Freeport; daughters, Cathy (Jerry) Armstrong of NM; Melody (William Ray) Bardell of Freeport, and Michele (Mike) Goebbert of Pecatonica, IL; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and sister-in-law, Ann Diffenbaugh of Freeport. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 2 sons; 1 brother; and 1 sister.

Betty's family would like to thank Tri-State Home care Dr. Merry, Tracy Dysard, NP and FHN Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for the Leonard C. Ferguson Cancer Center in Freeport. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019