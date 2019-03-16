The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
Carol Frederick
Carol Frederick 1944—2019
Carol Ann Frederick, age 74 of Freeport, IL passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Freeport on April 2, 1944 to the late Ralph and Louise (Burrington) Wickwire. Carol married Robert C. Frederick Sr. on April 23, 1960. He passed away September 9, 2017. Carol enjoyed working in her yard, flower gardening, and decorating her house. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Robert C. (Sheila) Frederick Jr. and Scott A. (Lisa) Frederick; her daughter, Dawn M. Frederick; her sister, Linda (Steve) Franklin; her grandchildren, Natasha Louis and Alicia (Adam) Hille and special grandson, Josh Luloff; her great grandchildren, Lydia Louis, Karma Louis and Joshua Schwartz. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Mark Frederick, three sisters and one brother. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Walker Mortuary in Freeport at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. also at Walker Mortuary. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport at a later date. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019
