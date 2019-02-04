Home

Cyrus Crothers
Cyrus A. Crothers, Jr. 1938—2019
Cyrus A. Crothers, Jr., age 80 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. He was born April 20, 1938; the son of the late Cyrus and Marie (Pilz) Crothers, Sr. He married Anita "Ann" Pfeil on March 29, 2003.
Cyrus was a 1957 graduate of Freeport High School and went on to graduate from Chavez School of Magic. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Freeport. His memberships also include the Houdini Club of Wisconsin and he was a Master Mason. Cyrus retired from Chrysler in 1991. He then worked for Park Hills Golf Course for 24 years. Magic and joking were his passions and he loved preforming at fairs and birthday parties.
He is survived by his wife, Anita "Ann" Crothers of Freeport; son, Tom (Julie) Crothers of Lena; daughter, Helen Miller of AZ; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; step-children, Michael Loukota of Overland Park, KS, Karin Soat of Fort Wayne, IN and Kathleen Werschin of Roscoe, IL; and sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" Crothers of Kernville, CA.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Freeport. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. A in lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Friends Forever Human Society, and the Masonic Temple School for Dyslexia. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019
