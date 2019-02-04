|
Darlene M. Cleaveland 1932—2019
Darlene M. Cleaveland, age 86 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport. She was born December 23, 1932; the daughter of the late Donald and Gladys (Liebergesell) Cain. She was a 1950 graduate of Freeport High School and went on to graduate from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.
On September 3, 1955, Darlene married Robert R. Cleaveland. She worked as a Registered Nurse at hospitals, physician's offices, and nursing homes until retirement. She was a lifelong member of the Van Brocklin United Methodist Church where she served as the church pianist for 30 years. Darlene enjoyed flowers, bird watching, canning, crocheting and putting together puzzles.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Cleaveland of Freeport; sons, Tim (Filamena) of Riverside, RI and Todd (Kelly) of Roscoe, IL; daughter, Ronda Cleaveland of Rockford; grandchildren, Alex & Nicole Cleaveland and Kevin & Chris Cleaveland; and niece, Renee Cain. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Cain; and a grandson.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be Thursday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Van Brocklin United Methodist Church. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019