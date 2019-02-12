|
Diane J. Lohman 1945—2019
Diane J. Lohman, age 73, of Freeport IL, was taken Home to be with the Lord on February 11, 2019.
A visitation service will be held from 3:30-7:00pm on Friday, February 15. Funeral services will be at 10:00am on Saturday, February 16 at Park Hills Church in Freeport with Rev. Larry Elliot officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for Christian Missions trips has been established.
Diane was born October 5, 1945, in Freeport, IL, the daughter of John E. and Stella (Janssen) Ruter of Baileyville, IL.
She attended school in Forreston, IL and graduated Salutatorian from Forreston High School in 1963. After graduation, she went to work for Micro Switch in Freeport, where she worked in the personnel department.
Diane married Jim Lohman on June 18, 1966 at the Baileyville Reformed Church, where they met. Their wedding was officiated by James' father, Rev. Donald Lohman.
Diane worked as an executive secretary and legal secretary in Freeport for 20 years. Diane was also the administrative assistant for her husband's life insurance business for 25 years. Living together for 53 years and working together for 25 years proved their love and devotion to one another. She also worked as an Avon representative for almost 20 years where she enjoyed meeting and talking with people.
Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed various sewing projects including clothes for herself and family. She enjoyed traveling to new places and seeing new sights. She had a love for horses as a child and raised a pony for the last several years. She had recently started following in the footsteps of her sister as an avid Cubs fan.
Surviving are her husband, Jim, her son, Jon (Katie) Lohman, of San Jose, CA, daughter Katrina Smith of Freeport, grandson Micah Lohman, and granddaughters Evelyn Lohman, Denise Lohman, Savannah Smith, and Alexis Smith.
She is also survived by her brother, Donald Ruter of Freeport, two brothers-in-law, Mark (Myrna) Lohman, and Phil (Kathy) Lohman, and a sister-in-law Wanetta (Aldo) Crose; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her in-laws, Donald and Gladys Lohman, her sister Alma Schultz, and sister-in-law Carolyn Ruter, along with three nieces and two nephews.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019