Donald "Duck" Rahorn 1954—2019
Donald "Duck" Rahorn 64, of McConnell passed away at his home on Saturday February 9, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on March 21, 1954 to Lester and Mary (Jackson) Rahorn in Freeport, IL. He married Sandra Reusch on December 18, 1982 in Orangeville, IL.
He was a member of the Orangeville Fire Department. He worked at the Old Mill feedmill in Orangeville, Barr Livestock Trucking, helped his father Lester move buildings, and at Eiserman Sawmill in Dakota until 1984. Donald was a jack of all trades, could fix anything and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed camping, boating, and having campfires down by the river. Sandra and Donald enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Mexico. He was a family man, and a loving grandpa.
He is survived by his wife Sandra of McConnell, children; Craig (Jolene) Croffoot, Tony (Tasha) Croffoot, Derek (Jennifer) Croffoot and Tamera Ellis. Grandchildren; Steven (Kelsee Taylor), Katelin, Erin, Michael, Maya, Connor, Eliza, Lillian, and Silas Croffoot, Michael, Austin, and Haley Ellis, and Destiny Lewis. Great Granddaughter; MaKenna and brother David Rahorn and special friends Pat and Roger Thruman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday February 16, 2019 at the McConnell United Methodist Church in McConnell, on Hulbert Street.
A visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of services at the church.
Ernest Stabenow and John Ricketts will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019