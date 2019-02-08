|
Edward Francis Moon 1941—2019
A celebration of life for Edward Francis Moon, 78 years old of Freeport Illinois, died peacefully early Thursday morning, Feb, 7th 2019 surrounded by family at Mercy Health Care in Rockford Illinois.
He was born February 6th, 1941 in Mandan North Dakota, the son of Theodore & Lorraine (Kreclau) Moon. He attended & Graduated Center High School in North Dakota in 1959.
He married Marjorie Pohl on August 10th, 1974 in Freeport Illinois. Edward was employed at Stephenson Service Co. and retired after 33 years of dedicated service in 2002 and continued helping during harvest time for many years past.
He enjoyed reading old western novels, doing puzzles, playing golf, playing card games, and traveling.
Surviving are his very special friend Carol Wilson, of Freeport IL, 2 brothers and 2 sisters, Robert (Vicki) Moon, Rice, MN, Darrell (Diana) Moon, Fargo, ND Rita Decker , Bakersfield, CA, & Mary Gilbert, Gladstone, ND, 3 sons, Gary Moon of Mandan, ND, Walter Moon of Coleharbor, ND and Donald (Lisa) Moon of Mosinee Wisconsin,
Eight Grandchildren, and twenty Great-Grandchildren; Daniel Lyne of Savannah Georgia, Garrett (Katie) Moon of Mandan ND, Britni (Wes) Schwartz of Bismark, ND, Amber (Justin) Koertner of Freeport, IL, Courtney (Steve) Lambert of Winnebago, IL, Brandi Moon of Lena, IL, Donald (Mary) Moon of Freeport, IL, Justin Moon of Salt Lake City, UT.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore & Lorraine Moon, stepson Danny Joe Pieper, sister Linda Kilber and brother Roger "Doc" Moon. Friends may call at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 10th 2019. Service will be held on Monday, February 11th, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, with Pastor Randal Nicholas of Salem United Church of Christ near Lena, officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of Flowers, a donation can be made to a memorial of your choice. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019