Elizabeth J. "Betty Jean" Haymond 1931—2019
Betty Jean Haymond, 87, of Freeport Illinois, passed away on Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Center. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Freeport Illinois to James Marshall and Mary C. (Stevens) Kennedy. Betty Jean attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in Rockford in 1949. Betty went on to become a Radiologic Technologist and worked in both Rockford and Freeport. She married, traveled extensively visiting family and friends throughout the country. She enjoyed gardening, canning, snow skiing, watersports and horseback riding. Betty settled in Freeport where she attended St. Mary's Church and for several years enjoyed singing in their choir. She had a beautiful singing voice which she would share freely and often with all to enjoy.
Betty Jean was preceded in death by her parents and many other close and dear family members, as well as many of her closest friends and companions.
She is survived by many friends who cherished her generosity, her feisty nature, her wonderful sense of humor, and her love of life.
Betty will be celebrated with a Mass on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Freeport Illinois. Arrangements made by Schwarz Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019