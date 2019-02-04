|
Gabriel Ann Nicole Petsche 1998—2019
Gabriel Ann Nicole Petsche, 21, was taken from us Friday, February 1, 2019. She was a passionate young woman who had an infinite love for her son, Daymien William. Gabby's true passion was her beautiful ten month old son, Daymien William, who is a reflection of his mother's fire for life. The best part of both of their days was seeing each other as Gabby walked in the door from work. Their eyes would light up every time they were reunited. Gabby was born January 6, 1998 in Monroe, WI to Georgia Lynn Petsche Kruse. She attended schools in Lena and Warren where she played basketball, softball, and volleyball and was a member of the cheerleading squad and color guard.
She was employed at Stoughton Trailer in Brodhead, a place where she expressed her joy and excitement to go to work and be with her coworkers. Gabby is survived by her son, Daymien William, mother, Georgia (Petsche) Kruse and Stepfather Adam Kruse of Monroe, sister, Deziray Haight of Freeport, aunt/sister Deidre (Nick)"Petsche" Wybourn of Lena, aunt Joyce Petsche, uncle Thomas Petsche, and Grandparents Steve and Nancy (Ehrler) Petsche of Lena, step grandparents, John and Julie Kruse and, uncle Kyle Kruse all of Monroe. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Marvin and Erma Petsche, and Mary and Melvin Ehler. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday February 8 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Warren, IL with a visitation from 10:00 till time of service. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren. Burial will be held at the Waddams Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for domestic violence. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019