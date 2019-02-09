|
Gordon Glasgow 1933—2019
Gordon (Prune) Glasgow, 85 of Scales Mound IL passed away on February 8, 2019 at home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February, 13, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, in Scales Mound with Rev. Libby Rutherford officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Township Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps. League.
Gordy was born July 31, 1933 on a farm in Apple River Il. The son of Foster Sr. and Alberta (Cook) Glasgow. He attended school in Scales Mound. In 1956 Gordy was drafted to the U.S Army, stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland as a Military Police. Which later in life was said to be one of the best things he had done.
On June 23, 1957 at the First Presbyterian Church in Scales Mound he married the Love of his life.. "His..Little Sweetheart" Bev White. Happily married for 55 years they had two children. Julie Ann Glasgow-VanRaalte and Jody LaVern Glasgow. They farmed hand in hand on the family farm better known as "The Poor Farm" and together built Glasgow Trucking. Gordy was a daily regular at the coffee shops in Scales Mound, Shullsburg & Elizabeth where cards were played, the BS was spread and jokes were told. He enjoyed life and said you have to have a good laugh.
Gordy was a past member of the JoDaviess County Radio Patrol, Scales Mound Fire Department and a founding member of the High Point Cruisers Car Club. His old cars and antique tractors were his passion.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. His quick wit and jokes will be missed by many.
Surviving are his daughter Julie (Stewart) VanRaalte, his son Jody ( Tammy) Glasgow both of Scales Mound; Five Grandchildren, Chet (Tina) VanRaalte, Quenten-Lee (Sarah) VanRaalte, Scales Mound. Ashlee (Adam) Miller Peosta IA. Gavin (Fiancé Aleah Bauer Glasgow and Chase Glasgow, Scales Mound,.
Six great grandchildren, Chelsey, Laney & Mitchell VanRaalte, Grace, Sam Miller and Gretta VanRaalte. And his four legged buddy, Ali Lou.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bev, his parents, brothers Meredith and Foster (Jr) Glasgow, sister Lorraine Gaude', Great Grandson Grayson Miller, niece Debbie Glasgow-Redfern, and his in-laws Delmar and Lauretta White.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019