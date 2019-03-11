Helen B. Fischer 1932—2019

Helen Bernice (Geiger) Fischer, age 86 of Freeport, IL, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Presence St. Joseph in Freeport. Helen was born August 18, 1932 in Lafayette, IN; the daughter of the late John and Alma (Jackson) Geiger. Helen was a graduate of West Lafayette High School and attended Purdue University where she was a cheerleader and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority. Helen received her Bachelor's Degree from Northern Illinois University and her Master's Degree from National Lewis University in Evanston, IL. Helen married LeRoy Fischer on June 28, 1974 in Mt. Carroll, IL.

Helen was an elementary school teacher for 26 years in Freeport School District #145. She taught at Taylor Park, Lincoln-Douglas, and Blackhawk School, retiring in 1994. She was a substitute teacher from 1995-1996. Helen was a member of the Dakota-Rock Grove United Methodist Church and Faith United Methodist Church of Freeport where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. Her memberships also included the National Education Assoc., Illinois Education Retired Teacher's Assoc., Delta Gamma Alumni Assoc., and Park Hills Golf Association. She was an avid Purdue and Cubs fan. Helen also loved golfing, camping, shopping, playing bingo, and going on cruises. Helen and LeRoy enjoyed wintering in their home in Florida, which they did for 15 years. Most of all Helen loved spending time with her family and friends. Her smile and grace will never fade. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. She will remain in our hearts forever and will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband, LeRoy Fischer of Freeport; daughters, Karen (Buddy) Poaha of Freeport and Debbie (Tom) Jenner of Rockford, IL; son, Todd (Grace) Fischer of SC; grandchildren Tasha, Amber, Holley, Jordan, Ashlee, Chris, Amanda, Scott, Ryan, Jon, Brandon, and many loved Great-Grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Doris (Keith) Kness and Phyllis Geiger; former daughter-in-law, Pam Smith; several nieces and nephews; and extended family in Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert; sister, Mary; and brother, Robert.

Her family would like to extend their gratitude to Kara Hofmaster and Dr. Merry; FHN Hospice and Nancy; Chaplain Larry Thomson; and longtime friend Beverly Kruse. Special thanks to: Korie, Katie, Liz, Kayla, Kelsey, Kristi, Dave and all of the CNA's, Nurses and employees at Presence St. Joseph for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Faith UMC in Freeport, IL. Visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL. Memorial funds have been established for the Dakota UMC, Freeport School District #145, Lou Gehrig's Foundation, Friends Forever Humane Society, and Faith United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019