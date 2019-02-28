|
|
Irene Chester 1937—2019
Irene Chester (Morton) departed earthly life and began eternal life on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 8:45PM at Prescence/Provena St Joseph's in Freeport. She was born November 17, 1937 in West, Mississippi.
Irene has been a member of St Paul Missionary Baptist Church for many years. She developed a strong maternal instinct at an early age. As the first born, Irene cared for her siblings and much later her first born nephew. She was a devoted mother to her daughters.
Irene was employed at Micro Switch, a division of Honeywell for 38 years. She was a great cook and hostess of many family gatherings. She enjoyed the company of family and friends and attending community events.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Fred Chester whom she was married to for 42 years, father Gaston Morton and mother Mary Pearl Cunningham (Ellis), brothers Homer Cunningham Jr and Roy Cunningham (Betty). She leaves behind her daughters Ethel Turner (Willie) and Michelle McGee (from her prior marriage to William McGee), Sisters Delores Williams (Fred) and Frances Taylor (Russell) grandson Garin Turner, great granddaughters and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday March 4, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Freeport, with Pastor Antwon Funches officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Freeport City Cemetery. Please Irene's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019