Pastor Kathleen Diane (Fyock) Brinkmeier 1944—2019
Pastor Kathleen Diane (Fyock) Brinkmeier of Pearl City, Illinois, passed with peace and grace to her heavenly home on February 23, 2019, at the age 75 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Kathleen Diane was the first of five children born to Howard Robert Fyock and Gaynelle (Greene) Fyock. She was born January 28, 1944, in Gates Hospital, Indiana, PA.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Kyle Brinkmeier of Pearl City; son, Theodore Murray Barkley(Yuliya), Pearl City, IL; Mike Brinkmeier, Portland, OR; Kari Scobee(Jamie), Lanark, IL; Sabrina Kauffman(Andy), Westfield, IN; 3 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, and 1 great grandson. Kathleen is also survived by the following siblings, Robert Fyock (Gloria) of Wyomissing, PA; Valerie McCullough (Scott) of Waltham, MA; David Fyock (Sandra) of Clymer, PA; and Joseph Fyock (Nataliya) of Frenchtown, NJ. On her husband's side of her family, Kathleen is survived by Ron Baysinger of Stockton, IL.; LuAnn Brinkmeier of Beloit, WI; Neil Brinkmeier(Judy) of Amboy, IL. Kathleen is also survived by a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Tracy Howard Barkley (1966-1986), her parents and her father and mother-in-law, (Rueben and Arlene Brinkmeier, Pearl City, IL); and sister-in-law, Mary Baysinger, and brother-in-law, Kelly Brinkmeier.
Kathleen graduated from Purchase Line High School in 1960. Throughout her life, she worked and served others in various communities and occupations across the Eastern and Central United States. Kathleen deeply valued the lifelong friendships she established and maintained with the numerous people she came to call friends. Kathleen made her confession of faith at an early age in the Purchase Line Church of the Brethren. Answering God's call to full-time service, she later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy and Religious Studies at Juniata College in Huntington, PA. Her Ordination to Ministry and degree in Theology/Theological Studies was attained from Brethren Academy for Ministerial Leadership/Bethany Theological Seminary, Richmond, IN.
Kathleen married Kyle Brinkmeier in 2002, while serving at her first church, the Pleasant View COB, Lima, OH. Kathleen also enjoyed the privilege of serving the congregations of Rockford COB, Rockford, IL and the Florence and Van Brocklin United Methodist Churches of Freeport, IL. Together, she and Kyle shared the gospel and God's love on mission trips and work camps to Honduras and Africa. They have also served through the Way of Christ Ministries Outreach.
Kathleen was an accomplished pianist, organist, and gifted singer; talents she shared wherever she went to glorify her Saviour and Lord. For many years, Kathleen shared God's word with others through the words and deeds of Biblical characters she portrayed. She was an avid writer contributing articles to both the Brethren Messenger and the faith section of her local newspapers. She also enjoyed her time on the stage at Timberlake Theater, Mt. Carrol, IL. Kathleen was an individual who loved the Lord and who was passionate in her service to Him. Her loving and generous spirit will be missed by all those whose lives she blessed with her talents and love.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Purchase Line Church of the Brethren, Clymer, PA, where visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00AM immediately followed by an 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service. Inurnment will be at Ruffner Cemetery. Pastor Jackie Greene will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Florence and Van Brocklin United Methodist Churches, 3582 South Bolton Street, Freeport, IL, 61032 or The Honduras Mission Fund, 505 South Summit Street, Pearl City, IL, 61062.
A memorial service in Illinois is planned for Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30 a. m. at the Van Brocklin, UMC, Freeport, IL with Pastor Lisa Kruse-Stafford officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Mayo Clinic for their efforts and care.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019