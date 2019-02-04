|
Kyle A. Tucker 1983—2019
Kyle A. Tucker, 35, of Freeport, Illinois, died Sunday February 3, 2019. He was born August 17, 1983 in Freeport, the son of Hal and Cindy (Tucker), and Sharie and Tommy Hoster. He is loved by his wife, Jennifer Tucker; and two girls, Saige and Maleia Tucker. Kyle graduated from Freeport High School and was an accomplished football, baseball and track and field athlete who won a ton of medals and awards. Kyle had many passions, none greater than his wife, kids, family and friends. Kyle also loved his work; Kyle owned and operated K&J Electric in Freeport Illinois. He also loved playing darts on Thursday nights in his dart league. Kyle was a member of the Eagles Club in Freeport. Kyle is survived by his wife, Jennifer Tucker; daughters, Saige and Maleia Tucker; parents, Hal and Cindy Tucker, Sharie and Tommy Hoster of Freeport; his brother, Kory; sister, Krista; and Brittney, step-sisters, Amber and Loran; father-in law, John and Sheila Carr; niece, Adalynn Meyer; nephews, Trae and Elijah Meyer. Also surviving are many other friends and family that he held close to his heart. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday February 7, 2019 at Embury United Methodist Church. Family member, Rev. Adam Meyer will officiate. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Kyle's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019