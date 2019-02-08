|
|
Linda Rankin 1950—2019
Linda Rankin 68, of Warren passed away on Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Pearl Pavilion with her family by her side. She was born on May 2, 1950 to Lane and Geneveive (Baldwin) Peterson in Rockford, IL. She married Rich Rankin on August 3, 1973. She received her Bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and taught 2nd grade at Stockton Elementary School for 27 years. She was a member of the Warren United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her family and spending time with all of them.
She is survived by her husband Rich of 45 years from Warren, children; Jake (Rachel) Rankin of Winnebago and Kim (John) Curry of LuVerne, IA. Grandchildren; Brock, Blake, Vivian, Melissa, McKayla and Madalyn, father; Tony Jenulevich, siblings; Sherri (Jeff) Moburg, Pam (Mark) Rhodes, Mary (Stu) Trask. brother-in-law; Greg Sitnek, Albert Patsche. Many nieces , nephews, cousins aunts and uncles.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Beverly Peterson, sisters; Lana Sitnek and Linda Patsche, brothers; Lane Peterson Jr and Brian Peterson.
Visitation will be at Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren on Wednesday February 13, 2019 from 4:00 till 7:00 PM with a prayer service to follow.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established in her name.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019