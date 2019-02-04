Home

Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Linda S. "Mimi" Muller


Linda S. "Mimi" Muller Obituary
Linda "Mimi" S. Muller 1953—2019
Linda "Mimi" S. Muller, 65, of Freeport, died Saturday February 2, 2019, Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Linda was born February 23, 1953 in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Callahan) Reichert. She married Kurt D. Muller in Cumberland, Maryland, March 20, 1976. She worked for Freeport School District for 32 years, many of those years as a Librarian at Blackhawk Elementary School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Linda's life revolved around her family. She loved attending her children and grandchildren's sporting and school events. She looked forward to any family outing or get together. Surviving are her husband, Kurt Muller of Freeport; two sons, Chris Muller of Aurora, CO., and Shawn (Melissa) Muller of Dousman, WI.; daughter, Maggie (Mike) McNeive of Oak Creek, WI.; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Ally, Danny, Molly, Kaylin, Morgan, Aidyn and Ava. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Friday February 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fr. Timothy Barr will officiate. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday February 7, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Linda's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a story or memory of Linda at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019
