Louise Christensen 1939—2019
Louise Christensen, age 79, of Monroe, WI passed away on February 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Louise was born to Willie and Ida (Schilt) Anderegg on June 13, 1939 in Monroe, WI. She married Keith Christensen on April 29, 1964 in Chicago.
Louise's greatest love was her family. She was a selfless, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and an "honorary" mom and grandma to many.
Louise was a loyal friend and dedicated community servant, always putting the needs of others before her own. She was a member of the Orangeville United Methodist Church, the Monroe Arts Center, the Monroe Woman's Club and very much enjoyed her volunteer work.
Keith and Louise were the original owners of the Huckleberry Inn in Orangeville. She was employed by The Swiss Colony for seventeen years and retired in 2002. After retirement, she worked in her daughter's home daycare where she was fondly known as "Grandma C".
Louise is survived by one son, Kurt (Donna) Lueck, Miami, Fl, and four daughters, Kathy (Daryl) Schindler, Baraboo, WI, Kristy (Rich) DeNisi, Flower Mound, TX, Kara (Matt Engelkens) Christensen, Orangeville, IL and Kelli (David) Balsman, Belvidere, IL, one sister, Nellie (Walt) Gobeli, 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Willie and Ida Anderegg, husband, Keith Christensen, brother, John Anderegg, two sons, Kevin Lueck and Kip Christensen, and great grandson, Mason Balsman.
Louise leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, compassion and service to others that will be forever cherished by all who knew and loved her.
"When you remember me, it means that you have carried something of who I am with you, that I have left some mark of who I am on who you are. It means that even after I die, you can still see my face and hear my voice and speak to me in your heart. For as long as you remember me, I am never entirely lost." - Frederick Buechner
The family would like to thank the Joyce Home Care staff, and the staff and volunteers at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home for their loving and compassionate care.
The Christensen family invites you to join them for a celebration of life for Keith and Louise on February 10 from 1-4 pm at Brush Creek Golf Course, 2001 W St. James Rd, Orangeville, IL. Lunch will be served. Memorials may be made to the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
